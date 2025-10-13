Green Street News - Homepage
CorporateContinental EuropePeopleSwitzerland

Mobimo's property management head to step down

13 Oct 2025 | 14:16 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Christoph Egli's departure comes as part of restructuring

