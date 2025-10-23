Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationLondonUK & Ireland

Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site

23 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

New student joint venture on acquisition trail

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Wood, Groupshot, Person

Medbourne adds fourth founding partner to line-up

21 Oct 2025
Read
Plant, Potted Plant, Vine

AustralianSuper launches new UK living platform

20 Oct 2025
Read
EPIISOD Macquarie Park

Centurion pays £41m for London student plot

16 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV

16 Oct 2025
Read