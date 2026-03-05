Moda and Aermont walk away from £250m Battersea scheme

Student AccommodationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland
5 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
London developments face obstacles around costs and regulation
JLL creates APAC operational real estate role in cross-regional push
Brookfield launches €130m+ Dublin residential sale
Buyer secured for 90,000 sq ft Manchester office
Kennedy Wilson seals Wolverhampton shed sale
Lone Star hits play on £175m Scottish mall sale
Fiera launches £62m B&Q portfolio sale
Q+A: WP Carey’s Christopher Mertlitz – “Germany and the UK are coming back”
New recruitment platform launches to curb agency fees
Pocket Living’s Marc Vlessing announces departure
BidX1 hires UK managing director
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure