2 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Debt deal understood to be largest in the UK for embryonic asset class
Close Brothers Property Finance’s MD departs
Pluto Finance hires Iberian lending director
Chinese toy giant snaps up £63m Oxford Street store
Gaw Capital’s Docklands offices near full occupancy
Partners chosen for pair of Cheshire regeneration schemes
Modal and Centerbridge lock in landmark financing for £200m IOS platform
Stalling and falling: construction risks are adding to resi development woes
Jackson Criss hires partner from CBRE
Bruntwood SciTech confirms 31,000 sq ft Manchester office letting
500,000 sq ft Yorkshire industrial estate hits the market
CBRE chooses new UK CEO
Is there a crisis looming in the student market?
Giant £475m logistics portfolio warmed up for sale
Shah on property: what a hedge fund attack on Guy Hands’ empire means for the wider world
Oaktree’s head of Europe to step down
Tritax Big Box unseats Blackstone as Warehouse REIT buyer
AustralianSuper gets motoring with £250m student portfolio
Victor emerges for £400m Sanctuary student portfolio
Prime £220m student accommodation portfolio hits the market
Savills makes marquee hotels hire