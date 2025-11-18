Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Modal makes trio of senior hires

18 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Industrial open storage specialist team now totals eight

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Modal bags lease extension for “mission-critical” IOS site

7 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Modal and Centerbridge lock in landmark financing for £200m IOS platform

2 Jul 2025
Read

ABP steers investment to unlock Welsh IOS sites

22 Oct 2025
Read

Midlands leisure park to become IOS development

22 Oct 2025
Read