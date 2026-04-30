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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Mohari takes full control of Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

30 Apr 2026 | 06:05 | London | by Edith Fishta

Mohari had co-owned the Canalejas complex with Ohla since 2017

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