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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Mollie's submits plans for first Scottish hotel

7 Jan 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposed 207-bed Mollie's Edinburgh will form part of the Edinburgh Park development

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