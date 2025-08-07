Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermany

Momeni adds third member to holding company leadership

7 Aug 2025 | 07:14 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Tim Fischer to work alongside Ali-Reza Momeni and Hanjo Hautz

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Colliers Triovest

Silvio Sancilio departs Colliers Italy

6 Aug 2025
Read

AIF Capital appoints duo to lead asset management firm

30 Jul 2025
Read
Clothing, Coat, Jacket

Gilchrist lands new role overseeing €5bn portfolio

28 Jul 2025
Read

David Christmann leaves UBM Germany

17 Jul 2025
Read