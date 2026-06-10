NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Momeni signs auditor to new Düsseldorf landmark

10 Jun 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

One Plaza development now 80% let

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

BNP Paribas REIM offloads €60m Blue Duo Düsseldorf

26 May 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG's €100m Düsseldorf office up for grabs

8 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

New investors lined up for €240m Düsseldorf steel tower

19 May 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Ali-Reza Momeni on weathering another real estate storm

16 Feb 2026
Read