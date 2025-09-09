PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureLondonRetailUK & Ireland
9 Sep 2025 | 16:09 | London | by May Agaran
Jonathan Essex joins the team
Build-to-rent lands in Luton with £145m joint venture
GIC teams up with hotels guru
Eric Plesman returns to Oxford Properties as chief executive
Regional REIT’s Inglis: “We’re at the bottom of the market”
Montagu Evans adds partner to retail and leisure lease advisory
Custom House hotel conversion secures approval
Leeds office to become cancer care centre
Avison Young names Leeds managing director
Ardstone snaps up €79m Dublin resi scheme
Puma Property Finance appoints head of hotels
Schroders fund manager to depart
Senior agents launch logistics advisory firm
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham
Hong Kong investor to offload £100m Mayfair office
Shah on property: private equity’s constipation looks set to continue
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
Nuveen buys Stratford-upon-Avon park in out-of-town return
KKR buys out Mirastar founders