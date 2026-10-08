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PeopleOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Montagu Evans agency boss heads to retail specialist

8 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Partner with 30 years' experience across sectors takes new role after 20 years

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