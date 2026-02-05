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PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Montagu Evans hires BNP Paribas RE duo

5 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Peter Jacob and Christian Glazier have joined as partners

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