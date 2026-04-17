Montagu Evans hires head of rating advisory

17 Apr 2026 | 10:41 | London | by May Agaran
Alex White joins as equity partner
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
Healey targets sovereign wealth funds but avoids domestic tax raids in first budget
Occupier snaps up £32.5m Telford shed
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
MCR adds Basingstoke office to portfolio
JLL’s diluted earnings per share up 50% in third quarter
Colliers downgrades UK return forecast amid yield pressures
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Global Holdings’ Sea Containers office hits full occupancy
GG Capital lands £48m refinancing of Midtown office
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play