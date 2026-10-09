Montea appoints new German country head

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics
9 Oct 2026 | 09:44 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl
Maximilian Tappert succeeds Patrick Abel
Securitization supply on track for post-crisis record, but rising rates loom
With the clock ticking, BofA opens gap in bookrunner league table
UK mortgage lender eyes regular issuance to US investors
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
Occupier puts 228,000 sq ft Newcastle shed on the market
Forvis Mazars signs for 60,000 sq ft Dublin HQ
Patrizia pledges £1bn for UK housing
Expo 2026: regulatory volatility is biggest risk to Europe’s residential sector
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
More than half of German institutional investors are planning to reduce real estate exposure
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
Investor group to hold £800m build-to-rent portfolio as refi kicks off