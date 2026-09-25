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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Montea buys €68m logistics assets in Antwerp and Frankfurt

25 Sep 2026 | 16:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Two properties cover 61,000 sq m in total

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