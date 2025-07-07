Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Monument puts Newcastle development opportunity on the block

7 Jul 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Planning consent was secured last month

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Iroko Zen buys Newcastle Exchange Buildings

18 Jun 2025
Read

Full speed ahead for Newcastle Cathedral Square office-to-resi

9 Jun 2025
Read

Avison Young hires duo for senior Leeds and Newcastle roles

6 May 2025
Read

Hines secures HSBC loan for Newcastle build-to-rent scheme

31 Mar 2025
Read