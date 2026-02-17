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Student AccommodationDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Moorfield Bristol student project clears Gateway 2 hurdle

17 Feb 2026 | 14:21 | London | by May Agaran

Construction on track to complete in time for the 2027/28 academic year

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