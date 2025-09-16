Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationDevelopmentFinanceInvestmentResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Moorfield secures £26m Bristol student project funding

16 Sep 2025 | 13:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Senior debt facility underwritten by Investec Bank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Feldberg refinances Akoya portfolio with £171m loan

16 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Convention Center

Blackstone’s Mileway seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park   

16 Sep 2025
Read

Joint venture seals deal for £450m Southwark office development site

16 Sep 2025
Read

Green light for £200m Trafford Wharf project

16 Sep 2025
Read