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OfficeUK & IrelandInvestment

More businesses buy own offices as property prices fall

11 Nov 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Carter Jonas reports occupiers accounted for 17.8% of office sales between 2024 and September 2026

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