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Co-livingDevelopmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

More than 10,000 co-living homes in London pipeline, says Lichfields

3 Feb 2026 | 13:27 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sector has shown signs of maturity as applications accelerate

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