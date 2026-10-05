More than £1bn invested in UK single-family housing in third quarter

ResidentialInvestmentSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland
5 Oct 2026 | 12:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Investors are aggressively targeting operational assets, according to Knight Frank
Northdale adds £35m Yorkshire mall to portfolio
Why capital is taking the strategic route in logistics real estate
Hollis picks JLL director as Cambridge office head
Double delivery: £57m+ pair of Evri warehouses up for grabs
Investor group to hold £800m build-to-rent portfolio as refi kicks off
Peel seeks approval for £165m St Helens logistics park
LRO Hospitality acquires Edinburgh hotel
Apo managing director resigns after two months
London office towers to shed cycle basements under new Draft Plan
Aviva acquires infrastructure CLO vehicle
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub