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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

More than 5,500 homes sit empty due to Gateway 3 logjams

16 Feb 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

55 out of 158 applications last year took more than three months to determine, according to Irwin Mitchell's report

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