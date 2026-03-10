NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Morgan Real Estate agrees £110m sale of City trophy

10 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Tenant to buy its own office in the Square Mile

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Person

Lone Star hits play on £175m Scottish mall sale

15 Sep 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders

9 Sep 2026
Read

BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp

8 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read