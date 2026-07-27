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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Morgan Stanley acquires French logistics portfolio from Hines

27 Jul 2026 | 06:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection totals around 160,000 sq m

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