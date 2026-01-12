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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFrance

Morgan Stanley JV closes in on blockbuster €430m Paris hotel sale

12 Jan 2026 | 11:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Investor in line to make speedy and substantial profit on investment

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