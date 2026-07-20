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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Morgan Stanley peels off £175m from L&Q portfolio

20 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Investment manager completed £1bn+ PRS acquisition last month

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