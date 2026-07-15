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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentESG

Morningstar makes London HQ move

15 Jul 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm signs for 75,000 sq ft at One Millennium Bridge

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