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Data centresContinental EuropeFranceAlternativesCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

Morrison and Orange plan €3bn French data centre joint venture

28 Jul 2026 | 14:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Partnership will target 400MW of capacity

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