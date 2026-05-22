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RetailDistressInvestmentUK & Ireland

Morrisons to shut 100 UK convenience outlets

22 May 2026 | 06:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Closures are part of wider efforts by the supermarket to cut costs and simplify the business

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