NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Morro locks in £65m Walthamstow financing

20 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Refinancing secured for flagship co-living development

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Furniture

Flex space provider completes £129m London office refinancing

20 Aug 2026
Read

Administrators put £65m Kent build-to-rent scheme up for sale

3 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Nothing is more important to economic growth than housing – so how can we build more?

26 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Conren Tramway tests market with €65m Barcelona life sciences sale

6 May 2026
Read