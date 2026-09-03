NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLeasingUK & Ireland

Most office tenants plan to relocate over next three years

3 Sep 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Occupiers have high amenity requirements but are not willing to pay a premium, CBRE finds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Redevco signs pan-European developer at One James Street office

3 Sep 2026
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read
Grass, Nature, Outdoors

The best unbuilt schemes: developments that could have been

28 Aug 2026
Read
Cross, Symbol, Graveyard

The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why

27 Aug 2026
Read