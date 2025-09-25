Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Mott MacDonald's Croydon HQ hits market for £40m

25 Sep 2025 | 13:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Royal London Asset Management instructs CBRE to dispose of the Renaissance building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector

25 Sep 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Blue Owl swoops for another regional office

25 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North

25 Sep 2025
Read
Airport, Building, Landscape

Mid-box logistics portfolio up for grabs at £64m

25 Sep 2025
Read