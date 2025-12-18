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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonSenior livingUK & Ireland

Mount Anvil wins planning for 274 Chelsea homes

18 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by May Agaran

Construction to begin in 2026

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