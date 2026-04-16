Mountpark adds director to capital markets team

PeopleContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporate
16 Apr 2026 | 11:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Tom Mills joins from CBRE
LCP appoints ex-Invesco MD to lead strategic capital push
Partner hunt launched for £110m Blackpool housing masterplan
AI safety firm takes 82,000 sq ft at Tribeca King’s Cross
CMA seeks views on £14bn Prologis-Segro merger
Vistry appoints Severn Trent exec as finance chief
UTB lends £36m for London build-to-rent project
Leeds office take-up declines in third quarter
PHP and USS boost healthcare joint venture target to £400m
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
Birmingham leisure hotspot re-emerges for £52m sale
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme