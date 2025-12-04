NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Mountpark buys £275m project and bakes debut prelet

4 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Affinius-owned developer secures Warburtons at 1.64m sq ft scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Electrical Device

Redevco buys €50m Duisburg logistics park

21 Sep 2026
Read

Newlands secures one of Scotland's largest-ever logistics funding deals

18 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury's distribution centre

18 Sep 2026
Read

Seng buys 200,000 sq ft west London mixed-use project

16 Sep 2026
Read