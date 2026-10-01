NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsIrelandUK & Ireland

Mountpark loads up €180m Irish logistics sale

1 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Disposal process comes after unsolicited approaches for prime campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale

23 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Tesco's €165m Irish logistics hub hits the market

17 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

DSV sells €70m Irish portfolio to US net lease specialist

17 Aug 2026
Read