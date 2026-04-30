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LogisticsInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Mountpark secures consent order acceptance for £1.5bn Oxford project

30 Apr 2026 | 07:23 | London | by May Agaran

The OxSRFI seeks to create 6.5m sq ft of logistics space at Upper Heyford Air Base

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