Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeESGGermanyInvestment

MPC and Dunman buy Berlin multifamily portfolios

1 Dec 2025 | 07:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets total around 30,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Advertisement, Car, Transportation

Verdion acquires Cologne factory for €95m logistics scheme

28 Nov 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Next Generation on the investment case for social infrastructure

28 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

New operator brought into flagship UK build-to-rent scheme

27 Nov 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Savills IM’s Michael Neal: "Fog is lifting" as real estate enters new cycle

27 Nov 2025
Read