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ResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationDevelopmentInvestment

MRP lodges plans for £176m Bristol scheme

19 Oct 2026 | 13:34 | London | by May Agaran

Houlton Street project will comprise student beds, build-to-rent and affordable homes

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