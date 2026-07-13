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MRP's £250m Kensington Olympia mixed-use redevelopment approved

13 Jul 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Liberty House revamp will deliver 110,000 sq ft of offices and a four-star hotel

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