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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

M&S buys ַ£66m Asos Staffordshire warehouse

11 May 2026 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

Sale of Staffordshire hub follows Asos' decision to mothball the site

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