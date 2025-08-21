LogisticsEast MidlandsInvestmentOccupierTechnologyUK & Ireland
21 Aug 2025 | 07:42 | London | by May Agaran
Deal forms part of its plans to double the size of its food business
Prime London office rents tick up again
Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?
BVK to part ways with another top real estate investment figure
M&S invests £350m for 1.3m sq ft Northamptonshire facility
MCR buys Plymouth block for office-to-resi scheme
Buyer emerges for Manchester’s Bauhaus
Developer targets 2026 start for £200m BTR scheme despite funder exit
From butterflies to Star Trek and FMS: a celebration of project codenames
Savills promotes director to head of global residential development consultancy
University inks Liverpool’s largest office letting of the year
JP Morgan weighs up new tower at Canary Wharf
Arora buys office overlooking St James’s Park for £245m
BlackRock begins search for 300,000 sq ft London HQ
Private equity giant agrees sale of £160m London hotel
Realty targets first European shopping centre acquisition
UK investor in for £200m Landsec Southwark scheme
Hadley plans new quarter at former GSK HQ
Derwent floats £300m Brunel Building for sale
Shah on property: the muddy outlook for the cost of money
GPE launches probe following whistleblower complaint