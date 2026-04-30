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Hotels & LeisureRegenerationSouth WestUK & Ireland

M&S redevelopment launched for sale after hotel chain drops out

30 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Premier Inn pulled out earlier this year

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