Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateGlobalHotels & LeisureInvestmentMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Mubadala joins Cain in global luxury real estate push

13 Aug 2025 | 07:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Partnership aims to expand parts of their current portfolios while exploring new high-end property deals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pub, Bar, Chair

£115m of hotel deals to liven up summer

12 Aug 2025
Read

Outlook finally turns for Canary Wharf’s office market

12 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Ronan Group and Fortress seal €177m Dublin resi sale

12 Aug 2025
Read

Development partner on board for Liverpool's Festival Gardens

12 Aug 2025
Read