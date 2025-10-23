Münchener Hyp issues €500m green bond

FinancingContinental EuropeESGGermany
23 Oct 2025 | 13:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Placement has attracted new foreign investors
Government confirms affordable housing measures for London
Turkish developer buys £186m City office
Colliers expands development advisory team
Green light for Hammerson’s Birmingham mixed-use scheme
Government unveils £500m Cambridge growth package
European debt funding gap shrinks
California offers a glimpse of the real estate of tomorrow
Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site
Leaked email reveals new London affordable housing strategy
Topland plots £260m development after Wimbledon acquisition
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm
LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project
£248m London campus sale launched
£100m+ luxury Loch Lomond hotel up for sale
L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV
Harbert hires former Blackstone principal as co-head of Europe
Property agent withdraws legal action over antisemitism claim
Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site
Prime £550m London living campus in play