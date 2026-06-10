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FinancingContinental EuropeGermany

Münchener Hypothekenbank places €500m Pfandbrief

10 Jun 2026 | 14:02 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Issuance spread was the lowest registered for more than three years

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