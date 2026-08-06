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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Muse appointed development partner for Castleford regen

6 Aug 2026 | 15:46 | London | by May Agaran

Project will transform town centre and key areas

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