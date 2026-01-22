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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Muse bags mandate for 1,350-home Barrow scheme

22 Jan 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Marina Village project will be built on land next to Barrow's historic docks

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