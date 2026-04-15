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PeopleNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCorporateDevelopment

Muse makes pair of senior promotions

15 Apr 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Simon Dew and Stuart Rogers step up

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