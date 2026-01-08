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RegenerationSouth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Muse secures mandate for £4bn Bristol Temple Quarter

8 Jan 2026 | 12:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm to carry out redevelopment of Temple Meads West and St Philip's Marsh

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